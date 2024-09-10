The winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. House is Sen. Sarah McBride, according to multiple sources. As of 10 p.m., she has nearly 80 percent of the vote with 65,875 votes in. She is leading Earl Cooper with 13,376 votes and Elias Weir with 3,242.
McBride is the first openly transgender state senator in the country, and is expected to make history by winning the November general election against Republican nominee John Whalen III. Before becoming a Delaware legislator, McBride served as the national spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign. Her congressional campaign is focused on:
- Expanding healthcare access and bringing costs down.
- Reforming the criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, legalizing marijuana, expunging convictions and investing in training programs for people reentering society.
- Tackling climate change and building a green economy.
- Implementing gun safety measures like background checks and bans on assault weapons.
McBride was elected to the Delaware Senate in 2020 and has worked to pass legislation on health care access and green technologies. She currently serves as chair of the Senate Health and Social Services Committee and is a member of the Senate's judiciary; education; executive; and banking, business, insurance and technology committees.