Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Coastal Flood Advisory for the high tide cycle this afternoon is mainly for tidal flooding in Little Assawoman Bay, the Indian River Inlet, and the back bays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/03 PM 6.0 1.3 1.2 Minor 25/03 AM 4.6 -0.0 1.1 None 25/04 PM 5.4 0.8 0.8 None 26/05 AM 4.2 -0.5 0.7 None 26/05 PM 5.1 0.5 0.5 None &&