MARYLAND -The political divide in the nation is exemplified in the U.S. Senate. The Republicans hold 49 seats, the Democrats 47. There are four Independents who caucus with Democrats, giving that party a slim majority. Maryland's 2024 Senate race between Republican Larry Hogan and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks could swing the balance of power in Congress' upper chamber.
The seat is currently held by (D) Ben Cardin. His resignation announcement in 2023 created one of the tightest and most expensive campaigns in recent Maryland history.
Hogan is a former two-term governor. A big accomplishment in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans in voter registration. According to the Census Bureau, 52.5% of all registered voters in Maryland are Democrats to just 23.9% who are Republican. A vocal critic of presidential nominee Donald Trump, to pull off an upset win Hogan must appeal to Trump supporters and also moderate Democrats. "I've said before I didn't support Trump, I wouldn't support Trump," Hogan said during his Oct. 10 debate with Alsobrooks. "I put the country ahead of party."
Alsobrooks is the current Prince George's County Executive. As the campaign nears its end, she has also had to answer questions over improperly claiming tax credits on two homes she owns. "This resulted in no financial gain for Angela," her senior campaign advisor Connor Lounsbury said in an Associated Press report on Sept. 23. "In fact she ended up paying more in taxes then she would have had the credit transferred over."
Maryland has not had a Republican Senator since Charles Mathias won re-election in 1980. A win by Alsobrooks would make her the first African-American Senator from the state.