Democratic candidate for Delaware Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay won the election Tuesday night. According to NBC News Evans Gay won with 250, 355 votes and her opponent, Sussex County Republican Ruth Briggs King, finished with 203,315 votes.
Evans Gay began her legal career as a Deputy Attorney General in the Delaware Department of Justice before clerking in Delaware Superior Court. She later transitioned to private practice, where she has represented clients in Delaware’s business courts and provided pro bono legal services for children in the state’s foster care system.
In addition to her legal work, Gay has been actively involved with several Delaware nonprofits, led multiple professional and civic organizations, and served on Delaware’s Public Integrity Commission. She is a past president of the Junior League of Wilmington and a founding member of Spur Impact, an organization dedicated to fostering civic engagement and entrepreneurial opportunities among young professionals.
She will go on to replace current lieutenant governor Bethany Hall Long after two terms.