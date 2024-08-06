WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris chooses Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate.
Governor Walz has been Minnesota Governor since 2018 and has advocated for abortion rights. Walz has supported Harris since the beginning of her campaign.
The Senator for Delaware, Chris Coons, said the Vice President made a great choice, following the announcement of Governor Walz as her running mate.
"Vice President Harris made a great choice in naming Governor Walz as her running mate for this fall’s election," said Coons. "Given his strong record of leadership as a high school teacher, a veteran of the National Guard, a Member of Congress, and Governor of Minnesota, he will be a terrific partner for Vice President Harris on the campaign trail and in governing. Annie and I look forward to campaigning with Tim and Gwen and to helping make sure that the Harris-Walz ticket is successful this November!"
Shore Progress, formerly known as the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus, also refers to the decision as a good one, citing Walz contributions to everyday citizens.
"Tim Walz is an everyday guy like us," said Jared Schablein, Chair of Shore Progress. "He understands the struggles and aspirations of rural communities. His selection as Kamala Harris's running mate ensures that our voices will be heard and our needs addressed. Walz's progressive leadership aligns perfectly with our mission and values, especially in areas like childcare, child poverty, and labor rights."