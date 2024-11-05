MILLSBORO, Del. - Tuesday's election was a milestone for 19-year-old Diana Roblero, who cast her first ballot, marking a meaningful moment for her family as a first-generation Latina voter.
"As a Latina and daughter of immigrants, I feel like it is my duty to come and fight for those who can't do it themselves and vote for their rights and my rights as a Latina woman," Roblero said.
At the polling station, Roblero was welcomed by poll workers who guided her through the process. One poll worker explained part of the process, saying, "You'll hear a little chime go off, and then that means you voted."
Roblero emphasized the importance of civic engagement, particularly among young people.
"I feel like a lot of people my age probably don't think it's important to come in and vote because they feel like, 'Oh, it's just one vote; why does it matter?' But it does matter because your vote could make a whole difference," Roblero said.
By casting her ballot, Roblero hopes to inspire other young Latinos in Delaware, including her younger brothers, who will be eligible to vote in the next election.