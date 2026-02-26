Delaware reopens PFAS awareness and environmental justice outreach grant program

DELAWARE- Delaware health and environmental officials have reopened a grant program aimed at boosting public awareness of PFAS contamination in the state.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the funding will support outreach and education efforts, particularly in communities near former industrial and manufacturing sites or in areas known or suspected to be affected by PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
State officials are encouraging community-based groups to apply for projects focused on environmental justice and equity.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 27.
According to the agencies, the program is open only to Delaware-based organizations, individuals and local governments serving residents within the state.
The grants will be paid for using Delaware’s PFAS settlement funds and are expected to support multiple projects statewide, with an emphasis on underserved communities.