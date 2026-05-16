DNREC Offers Free Summer Fishing and Nature Programs for Families

DELAWARE - Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and its Aquatic Resources Education Center are launching a series of free summer programs designed to introduce children and families to fishing and aquatic life across Delaware.
The season begins May 15 with Take A Kid Fishing! at Silver Lake in Dover. The program, open to children ages 6 to 15, teaches basic fishing skills and conservation, with all equipment provided. Some of those dates include:
- June 13 at 9 a.m. - Tidbury Creek County Park, Dover
- June 16 at 9 a.m. - Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna
- June 17 at 10 a.m. - Records Pond, Laurel
- July 11 at 9 a.m. - Aquatic Resources Education Center, Smyrna
Other offerings include Small Fry Adventures for children ages 4 to 7, featuring crafts and lessons about salt marsh creatures, and Life in the Bay, a seining program at Woodland Beach near Smyrna. Those will all be held at the Aquatic Resources Education Center in Smyrna, those dates include:
- July 1 at 10 a.m.
- August 19 at 10 a.m.
- September 3 at 10 a.m.
Life in the Bay welcomes participants ages 6 and older, including adults, and gives them the chance to use seine nets to catch and release fish and other marine life found along Delaware Bay. All Life in the Bay events will be held at Woodland Beach in Smyrna at these times:
- June 12 at 9 a.m.
- July 2 at 4 p.m.
- July 10 at 9 a.m.
- July 24 at 9 a.m.
- August 1 at 4 p.m.
- August 5 at 9 a.m.
- August 18 at 4 p.m.
DNREC is also inviting both residents and visitors to mark National Fishing and Boating Week by enjoying two days of free fishing across Delaware on June 6 and 7.