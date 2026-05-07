DELAWARE - DNREC is encouraging Delawareans and visitors to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week with two days of free fishing in the state on June 6 and June 7.
On both days, anglers may fish, crab and clam in any Delaware waters without possessing a 2026 fishing license.
Anglers age 16 and older are reminded that even though they do not need a license to fish these two days, they are still required to obtain a free Fisherman Identification Network number.
Fishers are also required to comply with Delaware’s fishing regulations, including size and daily catch limits, which can be found in both the print and online 2026 fishing guide.
"We want every Delawarean to get the opportunity to experience the joy of fishing," said DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Pat Emory. "That’s why it’s so great that the law allows DNREC to designate two days a year where barriers are removed so that more people can enjoy getting out on the water to fish."