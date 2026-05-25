HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a man from Lincoln on Saturday night near Harrington.
According to the preliminary investigation, a Nissan Altima was driving west on Sandbox Road around 10 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and rotated off the road. Police said the rear right side of the car struck a large tree.
The driver, a 34-year-old man from Lincoln, was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members are notified.
Sandbox Road was closed for about three and a half hours while DSP investigated and cleared the scene. The investigation remains ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Master Cpl. W. Booth at 302-698-8451. Information can also be shared through a private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.