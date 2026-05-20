REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach police say four people are wanted after an advertised “takeover” event drew a large crowd to the beach and boardwalk Tuesday night.
According to police, the event happened during the evening hours of May 19. Officers were on scene early because of minimal advance notice, but as the crowd grew, additional agencies were called in to help address safety concerns.
Police say Delaware State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Dewey Beach Police, Milford Police, Lewes Police and Bethany Beach Police responded.
Several businesses closed early because of the event, according to police. Police say arrests were made in connection with the crowd, with charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage consumption of alcohol and marijuana use in a public space.
Rehoboth Beach police say this was the fifth event of its kind since April, and the promoters involved had previously promoted similar events in the city.
Police have obtained warrants for four people they say promoted the event:
Xander Nicholl, 19, of Philadelphia; Angelin A. Clauvil, 21, of Milford; Keyon D. Scott, 22, of Dover; and Eric Barnett, 21, of Saint Albass, New York.
Police say all four are students at Delaware State University. They are wanted on charges of intent to commit or facilitate a riot and second-degree conspiracy, both felonies.
Police say the four have not been taken into custody.
There is no known danger to the public at this time, according to police. The department says it will continue monitoring future events to protect residents, visitors, business owners, employees and property.