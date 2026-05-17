MARYLAND — A law enforcement officer was injured Sunday while assisting a person involved in what officials described as an “encounter with marine life” at Assateague State Park, according to emergency responders and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Ocean City Fire Department paramedics said they assisted Berlin Fire Company crews with a call involving multiple traumatic injuries at the state park. Maryland State Police Aviation Command also responded to transport the injured officer to a trauma center by helicopter, according to the OC Fire Department.
According to the OC Fire Department, the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said it could not confirm reports of a shark bite but said park staff were informed Sunday morning that an individual reported possibly being bitten by a shark.
According to DNR spokesperson Gregg Bortz, another park-goer assisted the individual and called emergency services. Natural Resources Police and the Berlin Fire Company responded to the scene.
DNR said the individual who reported the possible bite later refused medical treatment.
Authorities have not identified the marine animal involved, and DNR said it has no further information on the incident.
Shark attacks are rare in Maryland waters, though several shark species inhabit the Atlantic coast near Assateague Island, according to DNR. Swimmers are advised to remain aware of their surroundings.