BERLIN, Md. - A 34-year-old Ocean City woman is facing attempted murder and assault charges after two people were stabbed early Monday morning in Berlin, according to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 11900 block of Majestic Prince Lane during the early morning hours of May 11 for a reported stabbing involving two victims. When deputies arrived, they found Maria Giuffrida still at the scene and took her into custody, the sheriff’s office said.
One victim suffered injuries believed to be life-threatening and was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 4 to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. A second victim was taken by EMS to the hospital for treatment.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office said the Maryland State Police and Ocean City Police Department assisted with the response and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case.
Giuffrida, 34, of Ocean City, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault involving both victims. She is being held without bond.
Investigators said the stabbing appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations at 410-632-2076.