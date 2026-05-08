DELAWARE / MARYLAND - Delaware State Police arrested a former Delaware and Maryland police officer on rape charges following a sexual assault investigation that began earlier this year.
Police said 33-year-old William Paskey of Harrington was taken into custody May 5 after detectives investigated allegations stemming from an encounter in September 2022.
According to DSP, detectives learned Paskey met a woman on a dating app and invited her to his home in Felton. During the date, the victim told investigators Paskey became aggressive and engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts while refusing multiple requests to stop.
Paskey was employed as a law enforcement officer at the time, but was not on duty during the alleged assault said police.
After consulting with the Delaware Department of Justice, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Paskey. He was charged with second-degree rape, arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
DSP said Paskey previously worked for several Delaware police departments between 2014 and 2021, including Dagsboro, Ellendale and Blades. Most recently, he worked for the Ridgely Police Department in Maryland.
Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information or who may be a victim is asked to contact Sgt. P. Taylor at 302-698-8547. Information can also be shared through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.