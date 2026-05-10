OCEAN CITY, Md. — The French Air and Space Force’s famed Patrouille de France will perform in Ocean City next month as part of a historic U.S. tour celebrating America’s 250th birthday, organizers announced this week.
The team will headline the Air Dot Show Ocean City June 13-14 alongside the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, bringing a joint appearance of French and American military flight demonstration teams over Ocean City’s beach and boardwalk.
Organizers said Ocean City was selected as the kickoff stop for the Patrouille de France’s four-week “Liberté 250” tour across the United States, commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday and the long-standing alliance between France and the United States.
The French aerobatic team is known for its precision flying and signature red, white and blue smoke trails, which are expected to highlight performances throughout the weekend.
The announcement was made by the Air Dot Show Tour and shared by local organizers on social media.