Air show

The Patrouille de France will join the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the Air Dot Show Ocean City on June 13-14 as the kickoff event for the French team’s “Liberté 250” U.S. tour celebrating America’s 250th birthday. (Air Dot Show Tour)

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The French Air and Space Force’s famed Patrouille de France will perform in Ocean City next month as part of a historic U.S. tour celebrating America’s 250th birthday, organizers announced this week.

The team will headline the Air Dot Show Ocean City June 13-14 alongside the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, bringing a joint appearance of French and American military flight demonstration teams over Ocean City’s beach and boardwalk.

Organizers said Ocean City was selected as the kickoff stop for the Patrouille de France’s four-week “Liberté 250” tour across the United States, commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday and the long-standing alliance between France and the United States.

The French aerobatic team is known for its precision flying and signature red, white and blue smoke trails, which are expected to highlight performances throughout the weekend.

The announcement was made by the Air Dot Show Tour and shared by local organizers on social media.

Tickets and event information are available here.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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