SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - DNREC is tracking a new tick borne disease in Delaware. It's called Powassen Virus.
The warmer season means ticks are more active, and everyone should be keeping an eye out for the the blacklegged tick. The carrier of the Powassen Virus.
Ashley Kennedy is the state tick biologist for DNREC. She says the virus was previously unreported in Delaware, but she just learned earlier this year that a tick in New Castle county tested positive for Powassen Virus.
Kennedy says the blacklegged tick has distinctive features.
"It's sort of a teardrop or oval shaped body," said Kennedy. "Some of the other ticks are more round in shape, and it has a plain, dark brown shield on its back."
You can be bitten any time of year by a tick, but Kennedy says that if you are bitten in the winter, that's a tick bite you want to take really seriously because it's probably an adult black legged tick. A black legged tick is one that is most likely to infect you.
Kennedy says it is important to remember to wear light colors so if you pick up a tick, it is easier to spot.
To report a tick, take a clear and close up photo and submit it to DE.gov/ticks.