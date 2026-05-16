MILLSBORO, Del. - An 18-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Millsboro, according to the Delaware State Police.
The crash occurred May 14, 2026, at about 9:10 a.m. on Hollyville Road near Harmony Cemetery Road, authorities said.
Investigators said a Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on Hollyville Road while a Hyundai Tucson and a Jeep Cherokee were traveling southbound. As the Ford negotiated a left curve, it lost traction on the wet roadway, began to rotate counterclockwise, and crossed into the southbound lane, directly into the path of the Hyundai.
Police said the Hyundai struck the right side of the Ford. The Jeep swerved to avoid the crash but also struck the Hyundai.
The driver of the Ford, identified as 18-year-old Paishence Young of Millsboro, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.
Police said the driver of the Hyundai, a 45-year-old woman, and the driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old woman, both from Lewes, were not injured.
The roadway was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, according to police.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. A. Mitchell