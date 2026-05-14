Lynch Farms development could bring thousands more to Frankford.

FRANKFORD, Del. - A proposed housing development on a 100-acre plot off Clayton Avenue could soon bring hundreds of additional new families to Frankford as the town continues to expand.

Growth is already underway on the south side of town at the Vines Creek Crossing development, which is slated for 584 homes. Now, another major project on the north side at Lynch Farm appears poised to follow if plans are approved.

Site plans

Site plans show the Norfolk Railroad splitting the development in half. The town tells CoastTV that they're hoping individual homes such as townhomes will fall on the east side, with the west side having single family housing. (Bohler Engineering)

Last year the Town of Frankford approved a preliminary site plan that would add 460 new homes to Frankford, with town leaders aiming to attract younger families and working professionals to the area.

Businesses in the area say the growth could provide an economic boost.

“I think it'll help bring more business into Frankford, and maybe new businesses will come in because we're having more homes built around the town,” says Darbie McMaster of the Frankford Cabinet and Furniture Shop.

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As more homes are built, businesses that cater to new neighbors could also see increased demand.

Lynch Farm

The roughly 115 acres of land at the old Lynch family farm property, located near Route 113 and Clayton Avenue, could soon be the homes of thousands.

Still, some in Frankford are concerned about whether infrastructure improvements will keep pace with the rapid development.

“I’m anxious to see what it’s going to look like next year as far as the traffic and everything,” says David Stevens, who has lived in Frankford for more than 30 years.

Stevens noted the town’s population could nearly double as new developments move forward.

With construction accelerating, questions remain about whether the small town will be able to manage the fast pace of growth in the years ahead.

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Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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