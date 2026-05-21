This article has been updated to include a response from Beebe Healthcare and Buonanno's representation.
LEWES, Del. - A former Beebe Healthcare employee has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the health system of retaliation, discrimination and breach of contract.
Anthony Buonanno, who served as Beebe Healthcare’s chief medical officer from January 2023 through June 2024, filed the complaint April 14 in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.
According to the complaint, Buonanno said Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam and Chief People Officer Ashley Foster made discriminatory remarks involving national origin, age and disabilities. The lawsuit also claims Buonanno repeatedly objected to those comments and hiring practices before his termination.
Court filings state Buonanno, who is Italian-American, accused Tam of making derogatory comments about Italian-Americans during executive meetings and repeatedly using the word “retarded” as a slur. The lawsuit claims Buonanno objected to the language and reported concerns internally.
The complaint also said Foster opposed hiring a candidate who was not a U.S. citizen, allegedly saying, “Can’t we just hire Americans?” according to court documents. Buonanno further alleges Foster improperly discussed another candidate’s age during hiring conversations and that he objected to those discussions.
According to the lawsuit, Buonanno emailed Tam on May 23, 2024, outlining concerns about discriminatory conduct and Human Resources practices. The complaint says Tam terminated Buonanno’s employment the following day and cited the email during the firing meeting.
The lawsuit alleges Beebe Healthcare improperly terminated Buonanno “for Cause” to avoid paying severance benefits outlined in his employment agreement. Court filings state the severance agreement provided up to 18 months of severance pay and executive benefits if he was terminated without cause. Buonanno is seeking severance pay and back pay.
A statement from Beebe Healthcare denies the claims in this suit saying, “Beebe Healthcare vehemently denies these claims. The Delaware Department of Labor conducted an investigation and determined that the evidence did not establish reasonable cause to believe that Beebe violated the anti-discrimination laws. Beebe Healthcare has a zero tolerance policy for discrimination and retaliation, and we take seriously any allegations of conduct that does not align with our values. We remain committed to providing the highest quality care to every patient, and maintaining a welcoming, positive work environment for our team members.”
CoastTV has also reached out to Buonanno's attorney, Joseph Schoell, said they could not comment on the ongoing litigation.