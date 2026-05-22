SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Seaford after a 17-year-old boy from Laurel was found shot inside a crashed car Thursday night.
Troopers responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 24000 block of German Road for a car crash. When they arrived, they found the teenager with what looked like a gunshot wound and began lifesaving efforts, according to DSP.
The teenager was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released while his family is notified. Detectives with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation after detectives learned that the victim was shot near the Concord Pond boat ramp. The person responsible has not been identified and the investigation remains active.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821. Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.