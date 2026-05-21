REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Three people wanted in connection with a May 19 “takeover” event on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk and beach turned themselves in Wednesday night at the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, police said.
Police said Keyon Scott, Xander Nicholl and Angelin Clauvil surrendered to officers, were arraigned and later released on their own recognizance. Each was also issued a no-contact order with the City of Rehoboth Beach.
Eric Barnett remains wanted.
The event took place during the evening hours of May 19 and had been advertised online as a “takeover,” according to Rehoboth Beach Police. Police said officers increased patrols early in the evening after receiving limited advance notice about the gathering.
As the crowd grew, additional police agencies responded because of concerns about the safety of people and property. Assisting agencies included Delaware State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Dewey Beach Police, Milford Police, Lewes Police and Bethany Beach Police.
Police said several businesses closed early during the event, and multiple arrests were made on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage alcohol consumption and marijuana use in a public space.
According to police, the May 19 gathering was the fifth event of its kind held in Rehoboth Beach since April. Investigators said the promoters connected to the event had previously organized similar gatherings in the city.
The four people charged are:
- Xander Nicholl, 19, of Philadelphia
- Angelin A. Clauvil, 21, of Milford
- Keyon D. Scott, 22, of Dover
- Eric Barnett, 21, of Saint Albans, New York
All four are students at Delaware State University, according to police.
They are charged with:
- Intent to commit or facilitate a riot
- Conspiracy in the second degree