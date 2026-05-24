DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach Police have arrested a Middletown man in connection with a burglary and vandalism incident at Woody’s Dewey Beach that caused more than $6,000 in damage to the restaurant’s outdoor deck area.
Police said Joseph Hoyle, 23, turned himself in to the Dewey Beach Police Department around 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24. He was charged with third-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for property damage exceeding $5,000 and second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police, officers were contacted around 8:40 a.m. Friday after restaurant management discovered extensive damage to the deck area at Woody’s, located at 1904 Coastal Highway. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed Hoyle entering the business around 2:30 a.m. and damaging property on the deck.
Police said the damage included overturned tables, damaged furniture and a destroyed outdoor television valued at about $5,600. Total damages were estimated at $6,140.
Witnesses told investigators they saw Hoyle on the deck but believed he was an employee and did not realize any criminal activity was occurring because of the enclosed structure, according to police.
Authorities said Hoyle had previously been contacted and released during an unrelated incident before the vandalism investigation.
Hoyle was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court No. 3 and released on his own recognizance. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
Earlier Saturday, police had asked the public not to share altered or AI-generated images related to the investigation, saying they could interfere with the case.