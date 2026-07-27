SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - Beachgoers heading into the ocean in South Bethany this weekend may want to keep an eye out for an unwelcome visitor: large jellyfish that have been appearing along the shoreline and stinging swimmers.
Jellyfish stings on the rise in South Bethany as a result of warmer ocean temperatures
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
-
- Updated
Members of the South Bethany Beach Patrol shared that being cautious when getting into the ocean is still important, despite stings from the types of jellyfish typically seen on Delmarva not being deadly.
Lifeguards say the jellyfish have arrived earlier than usual this summer, with numerous stings reported over the past weekend. The recent influx has even prompted some visitors to stay out of the water.
South Bethany lifeguard James Baffone says, like sea lice, warmer ocean temperatures often bring jellyfish closer to shore, though they typically don't appear until later in the season.
"We've seen them come around the start of August, maybe mid-August, so I'd say they're a little early this year," Baffone says.
Baffone tells CoastTV the stings are generally not considered severe and can usually be treated with simple first aid. A visit to the lifeguard stand is recommended if you are stung, and if pain or irritation continues to linger.
"The easiest way to do it is make sure you get the tentacles off you, rinse it with seawater, and then if you have hot water available, take a hot shower," Baffone says. "Put hot water on it."
"We got stung, like me and him both," beachgoer Jack says after encountering one of the jellyfish in the surf.
Visitors from Cleveland, Ohio, Katya and Nina Kovalak say they were also stung recently and shared what one could expect to experience after a sting.
"It's the most uncomfortable feeling in the world," Kovalak says.
Despite the uncomfortable encounters, many vacationers like the Kovalaks say they aren't letting the jellyfish ruin their beach trips.
"Yeah, I'm still going in. We're probably still going to go in. It's hard not to when you're only here for a week," says the Kovalaks.
As crowds continue to fill South Bethany's beaches, lifeguards encourage swimmers to stay alert, watch for jellyfish in the water, and seek assistance if they're stung.
Tags
Locations
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Delaware approves wide-ranging alcohol law changes for businesses
-
Two former Millville firefighters sentenced for 2024 hate crime incident
-
'Starting to hurt the industry': Ocean City hotels beat out by vacation rentals in data comparison from June
-
Jellyfish stings on the rise in South Bethany as a result of warmer ocean temperatures
-
Wawa in Lewes expected to complete construction by the end of the year