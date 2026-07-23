This article will be updated with more data regarding Ocean City tourism.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Hotels in Ocean City saw fewer bookings this season as more travelers appeared to choose vacation rentals instead, according to data from the town's research firm, Zartico.
Zartico's data showed hotels experienced fewer bookings, though the average daily room rate increased by $22 compared to last June.
Town officials noted the data represents only 21 of Ocean City's 76 hotels and 2,757 rooms that use the hotel booking software, Amadeus.
"It's hard, it's hard when you see the numbers," said Lisa Aydelotte, manager of the Lankford Hotel.
Aydelotte says they've been on a better track this year, but the hotel is still down big compared to the same time last year.
"People used to come for weeks; now it's a day here, a day there. Two days, and that's it. And it's starting to hurt the industry," Aydelotte says. "You have to have your rates up there... or you're not going to survive in this business."
Meanwhile, some local real estate professionals managing vacation rentals reported stronger performance.
"We've shown about a 10% gain," says Ocean City Realtor Terry Riley.
Riley says poor weather in May contributed to a slow start to the season for everyone in the hospitality industry but believes vacation rentals are attracting families because they offer more space and flexibility.
"Rent a three-day stay as opposed to a hotel, get 2 or 3 bedrooms, and then maybe a grandson in between work that week drive down from Pennsylvania or Philadelphia or wherever. So you get a lot more play out of a bigger Airbnb as opposed to that 500 square foot hotel room," Riley says.
As more travelers opt for vacation rentals over traditional hotel stays, the tourism industry in Ocean City appears to be experiencing a shift in lodging preferences.