Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.