LONG NECK, Del. — Multiple crashes were reported along John J. Williams Highway in the Long Neck area over the weekend, sending several people to area hospitals and prompting repeated emergency responses from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, according to the fire company.
Delaware State Police are investigating each of the crashes.
Saturday evening: Multiple injured in Long Neck Road crash
Emergency crews responded around 5:01 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Long Neck Road for a two-car crash.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a gray Hyundai Elantra collided, causing significant damage to both cars.
Firefighters, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County paramedics and Millsboro EMS responded to the scene. Emergency crews stabilized the cars, treated patients, controlled traffic and cleared debris.
The fire company said the injured parties were transported to nearby medical facilities. Delaware State Fire Police directed traffic while the scene was cleared.
Saturday night: Crash at Indian Mission Road
Later that evening, at approximately 10:45 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to another two-car crash at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road.
The fire company said a maroon four-door passenger car and a white Chevrolet Cruze collided, causing significant damage and injuries.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County paramedics responded. Firefighters stabilized the vehicles, treated patients and cleaned up fluids and debris while Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic around the intersection.
Saturday morning: Motorized bicycle rider injured
Earlier Saturday, at approximately 11:59 a.m., crews responded to a crash involving a motorized bicycle and a white delivery-style box truck on John J. Williams Highway near the Nanticoke Crossing Shopping Center.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said the rider of the motorized bicycle was injured in the collision and transported by ground ambulance to a nearby medical facility. Trooper 2 was initially dispatched but later canceled.
Emergency crews assisted with patient care and traffic control while Delaware State Fire Police remained on scene.
Thursday crash also under investigation
The weekend accidents followed another crash in the same area on Thursday afternoon, when emergency crews responded to a rear-end collision at John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, one person was transported to a nearby medical facility after the crash. Firefighters assisted with patient care and scene cleanup while Delaware State Fire Police directed traffic.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate all four crashes.