LEWES, Del. — The General Store on Route 24 in the Angola area of Lewes is preparing to close after more than 50 years in business, its owner announced this week.
In a letter to customers, the owner said the store is no longer financially sustainable, citing the high cost of repairing the aging building, continued operating losses and the impacts of years of Route 24 construction.
According to the statement, the store's kitchen will begin shutting down in the coming days, with remaining merchandise gradually marked down as part of a liquidation sale. The Delaware Lottery will be the final service to remain available before the store closes.
The owner said the business has lost approximately $500,000 since road construction began and that repeated efforts to keep the kitchen operating were unsuccessful.
The General Store first opened more than 50 years ago and has served the Angola and Long Neck communities through multiple owners. The current owner reacquired the business in 2020.
The store's final day serving the public is expected to be near the end of the first week of August. The building is expected to be vacated by Sept. 1.