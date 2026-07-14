This article was updated with quotes from a regular at the inlet.
INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District has awarded a $53 million contract to repair the north jetty at the Indian River Inlet.
Prep for the project site is expected to begin in March or April 2027, with in-water construction scheduled to start May 1, 2027, as weather allows.
The project includes repairing a degraded section of the north jetty, placing stone within the inlet to stabilize the repairs and reconstructing the seaward end of the jetty. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the work will rebuild a portion of the rubble mound structure using large rock and other materials.
Before construction begins, the Army Corps said it will coordinate with Delaware State Parks and the contractor in late fall 2026 to address car, pedestrian and trailer access to the state park.
Local fisherman Michael Whiteman said he supports the project.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Whiteman said. “I like fishing here, and I would like to bring my kids here in the future.”
He added that it is unfortunate the work will take place next summer but believes it will be worth it in the long run.
A public meeting is planned for in the winter to provide details about the repair project and the construction process, but an exact date has not been released yet.
The Army Corps said the contractor has until fall 2028 to complete the maintenance repairs.