REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near Rehoboth Beach.
According to DSP, troopers and Delaware Natural Resources Police responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, to a wooded area on Holland Glade Road near Sandalwood Drive after a dead person was discovered.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing and, at this time, the death does not appear to be "suspicious."
The deceased person was turned over to the Delaware Office of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death. DSP are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective J. Hill at Troop 4 by calling 302-752-3792.