DEWEY BEACH Del. — The Dewey Beach Lions Club approved Bent Palm on Aug. 14 as the new tenant for its McKinley Street property, replacing longtime restaurant and bar Northbeach.
Northbeach has operated in its current form at the site for 26 years. The business is known as the home of the Dewey Devil, its signature rum-based frozen cocktail.
The property has been home to other restaurants over the years, and this is not the first time Northbeach's future at the location has been uncertain.
Northbeach's owners and the Dewey Beach Lions Club previously reached an agreement to renew the lease in 2019.