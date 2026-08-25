LEWES, Del. - A case review for Lewes Fire Department fire police officer Michael Truitt, who faces attempted rape, child solicitation and other charges, has been continued while his defense reviews discovery in the case.
Truitt, 60, was scheduled for a case review at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 in Sussex County Superior Court. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, defense counsel requested additional case review dates to allow time to review discovery. The next case review is scheduled for Oct. 19, according to the DOJ.
Truitt previously entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in Sussex County Superior Court. He was indicted on 11 charges, including one count of second-degree attempted rape, two counts of sexual solicitation of a child, four counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact, two counts of second-degree indecent exposure and two counts of acts of intimidation, according to court documents.
The indictment states that the alleged offenses occurred during two separate periods between Dec. 10 and Dec. 31, 2025, and on May 14 and May 15, 2026, in Sussex County.
Truitt served as a fire police officer with the department beginning in 2016. He has since been suspended from the fire department indefinitely, according to the fire department.
Beebe Healthcare, where Truitt is employed, previously confirmed to CoastTV News that he has been suspended without pay.
According to the Cranston Heights Fire Company website, Truitt is a life member, served as the company's president in 2014 and previously served as president of the New Castle County Fire Police Association.