GUMBORO, Del. - A driver died Wednesday morning after a Hyundai Tucson and a Mack truck crashed at East Line and Gumboro roads, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were called to the intersection around 7:18 a.m. Police said the driver of the Hyundai Tucson was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
A preliminary investigation indicates the Hyundai was driving east on East Line Road toward Gumboro Road when, for unknown reasons, it went through the intersection without stopping at a flashing red light. The Hyundai was then struck by the Mack truck, according to state police.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also assisted.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.