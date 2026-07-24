LEWES, Del. - A Lewes Fire Department fire police officer has entered into a plea of not guilty for child solicitation and attempted rape charges, according to the Delaware Department of Justice. This happened on Friday morning in Sussex County Superior Court.
Michael Truitt, 60, was recently indicted on 11 charges, including one count of second-degree attempted rape, two counts of sexual solicitation of a child, four counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact, two counts of second-degree indecent exposure and two counts of acts of intimidation, according to Delaware court documents.
The indictment states that the alleged offenses occurred during two separate periods between Dec. 10 and Dec. 31, 2025, and on May 14 and May 15, 2026, in Sussex County.
According to the Lewes Fire Department's website, Truitt served as a fire police officer with the department beginning in 2016. He has since been suspended from the fire department indefinitely. Beebe Healthcare, where Truitt is employed, previously confirmed to CoastTV News that he has been suspended without pay.
According to the Cranston Heights Fire Company website, Truitt is a life member, served as the company's president in 2014 and previously served as president of the New Castle County Fire Police Association.