DELAWARE -Delaware's 153rd General Assembly wrapped up its 2026 legislative session on July 1 after approving a series of bills that will make significant changes to the state's alcoholic beverage laws, expanding business opportunities while updating licensing and regulatory requirements.
The Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner said the legislation affects liquor licensing, alcohol delivery, bartending rules, special event permits and the sale of Delta-9 THC-infused beverages.
"The OABCC is grateful to the members of the General Assembly for their focused and continued efforts to improve liquor licensing in Delaware. The legislation summarized below expands options for small businesses and affords increased business opportunities to meet the needs of consumers while maintaining the regulatory framework and ensuring public safety," Commissioner Jacqueline Mette said.
Among the most significant changes is Senate Bill 243 was signed into law by Gov. Matt Meyer on May 21. The measure streamlines portions of Delaware's Liquor Control Act and creates two new license types.
One new license allows bottle clubs for small businesses offering creative experiences such as candle making and painting. Another establishes a special events venue license for properties hosting outdoor arts and music festivals, allowing the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages during qualifying events. Both new license types are expected to become available in November.
Senate Bill 185 allows taprooms, restaurants, beer gardens and other on-premise liquor license holders to sell a single bottle of private-label or limited-allocation whiskey for off-premise consumption.
Senate Bill 141 expands Delaware's alcohol auction license to include spirits auctions.
Senate Bill 168 authorizes licensed third-party delivery vendors to deliver alcoholic beverages from package stores throughout Delaware. Deliveries will not be allowed to locations including locker mailboxes, hospitals, state-operated buildings, storage facilities, schools and undergraduate college housing. Package store employees are prohibited from making deliveries, and licensed delivery vendors must charge the same delivery rate to all package stores. The law takes effect six months after the governor's signature.
House Bill 373 creates Delaware's regulatory framework for manufacturing, distributing and selling Delta-9 THC-infused beverages. Licensed package stores and microbreweries will be allowed to sell the beverages for off-premise consumption after obtaining an OABCC permit. The law also establishes testing requirements, product standards, consumer protections, enforcement provisions and a 50-cent tax per container. The measure takes effect 90 days after the governor signs it.
House Bill 195 lowers the minimum bartending age from 21 to 18. The legislation requires bartenders ages 18 through 20 to work under the direct supervision of someone at least 21 years old who is working behind the bar with them. It also increases mandatory alcoholic beverage server training from once every four years to once every two years.
House Bill 398 allows Delaware's three racetrack casinos to serve alcoholic beverages until 2 a.m.