OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department said Corporal Benjamin Berry is involved in an investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police while the department also continues two separate administrative investigations.
According to the Ocean City Police Department, Berry was placed on administrative leave with pay at the beginning of June for an unrelated internal matter. After the department learned of the DSP investigation, it opened a second administrative investigation within the past week.
DSP tells CoastTV that an investigation started on June 13 involving Benjamin and Kimberly Berry. Police say they are not aware of any threat to public safety in relation to the investigation and no arrests have been made. No further information could be shared because it is an active investigation.
"The Ocean City Police Department takes this matter seriously. We will continue to assist the Delaware State Police with their investigation as needed, along with continuing our two administrative investigations," said OCPD.
The department said that when an officer is placed on administrative leave, the officer's police powers are suspended. That also includes losing access to law enforcement databases and the Ocean City Public Safety Building.
Berry served as a seasonal Ocean City police officer in 2008 and 2009 before being hired as a full-time police officer in 2012, according to the department. Before being placed on administrative leave, he was assigned to the Patrol Division.