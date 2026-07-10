DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police said it has launched an internal review after a video circulating on social media showed a July 7 traffic stop and arrest of a Dover woman, while Gov. Matt Meyer said his administration is also reviewing the matter and emphasized the need for transparency.
According to DSP, the traffic stop was at 6:05 p.m. July 7 near South Bay Road and Lafferty Lane after a computer check showed the registration on a Mercury Grand Marquis was suspended because of an uninsured motorist violation.
Police said the driver, 38-year-old Sierra Hopkins of Dover, had a suspended driver's license and had been stopped and cited by DSP five days earlier for the same violations. Four young passengers were in the car with Hopkins. Police said Hopkins acknowledged her insurance had been canceled, but told the trooper she was working to correct it.
According to police, the trooper informed Hopkins that she was being issued traffic citations but that he would not tow the car due to "her circumstances," even though he should have, given public safety. A verbal disagreement ensued between Hopkins and the trooper. Hopkins received a citation and drove away in her car.
DSP said the trooper later determined the car should have been towed under division policy and conducted a second traffic stop on East Lebanon Road near the entrance to a McDonald's.
Police said the trooper instructed Hopkins to move her car into the restaurant parking lot so it could be towed, but she refused and also refused commands to get out of the car.
According to DSP, the trooper attempted to remove Hopkins from the car, but she resisted by holding onto the steering wheel. Police said the trooper displayed a taser, after which Hopkins exited the car. When she refused orders to lie on the ground, the trooper used physical force to take her into custody, police said.
Police alleged Hopkins continued to resist by kicking the trooper and scratching his face. The trooper then used "defensive strikes" before deploying his taser, according to Delaware State Police. Responding troopers then took Hopkins into custody.
Hopkins was taken to Troop 3 and charged with:
- Second-degree assault involving hurt to a law enforcement officer, a felony
- Resisting arrest with force or violence causing hurt to a peace officer, a felony
- Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
- Criminal mischief under $1,000
- Driving while suspended or revoked
- Failure to have required insurance
- Additional license and registration violations
Police said Hopkins was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on $10,000 cash bail.
DSP said a proactive internal review was started immediately because the arrest involved a response to resistance. The agency is also asking anyone who witnessed the arrest or has video to contact Lt. J. Jones at Troop 3 at 302-698-8449.
“While the trooper was authorized and expected to tow the vehicle, we acknowledge and recognize that the perception of the second stop and the events that occurred after have generated a lot of questions,” said Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. “The events surrounding the arrest are being reviewed. Additionally, we are working with members of our Police Accountability Committee to ensure transparency and address any questions that may arise from the community. As we work through this incident, we remind those we serve that the best course of action in situations that you feel are unjust is to comply with lawful orders and follow up with troop supervision or the Office of Professional Responsibility about your concerns. As always, we remain committed to upholding the trust and partnership in the community that we serve.”
Gov. Matt Meyer also released a statement saying his administration has reviewed the video and is working with state agencies and community organizations as the investigation continues.
"Policing relies on trust. That trust is not automatic; it is earned every day through mutual respect, integrity, and transparency. The people of Delaware deserve transparency, and this administration will not turn away from that responsibility," said Meyer.
The governor said he met with leadership from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and DSP after learning of the video. He said his office, DSHS and DSP will work with the State Police community review board, the NAACP of Delaware and conduct reviews of internal policies and training.
"Under Secretary Bushweller and Colonel Crotty's leadership, they have taken a proactive approach in notifying my office, developing a plan to address this incident, and working with stakeholders to ensure community trust. This incident is being fully investigated," Meyer said.
CoastTV has reached out to NAACP for comment, but has not heard back.