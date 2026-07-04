Boat explosion

Nine people were injured, including four flown to hospitals, after a boat exploded Saturday afternoon at Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. — Nine people were injured Saturday afternoon after a boat exploded at a marina in Cecil County, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The explosion was reported around 4:20 p.m. at Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Chesapeake City, Cecil County paramedics, IAFF Local 4645, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, ChristianaCare HealthNet and several other emergency response agencies responded to the scene.

Boat explosion 2

Nine people were injured, including four flown to hospitals, after a boat exploded Saturday afternoon at Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

According to the fire marshal's office, seven of the injured people were on the boat at the time of the explosion, while two others were on a nearby dock.

Officials said four patients were flown to hospitals by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command and ChristianaCare HealthNet. The remaining injured people were transported by ground to local medical facilities.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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