CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. — Nine people were injured Saturday afternoon after a boat exploded at a marina in Cecil County, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The explosion was reported around 4:20 p.m. at Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Chesapeake City, Cecil County paramedics, IAFF Local 4645, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, ChristianaCare HealthNet and several other emergency response agencies responded to the scene.
According to the fire marshal's office, seven of the injured people were on the boat at the time of the explosion, while two others were on a nearby dock.
Officials said four patients were flown to hospitals by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command and ChristianaCare HealthNet. The remaining injured people were transported by ground to local medical facilities.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said additional information will be released as it becomes available.