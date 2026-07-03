BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Independence Day celebrations looked different in Bethany Beach this year after town leaders postponed the annual 4th of July Parade because of dangerous heat, prompting many people to organize an unofficial parade of their own.
With an Extreme Heat Warning in effect across Delaware, town leaders postponed the parade until Labor Day weekend, saying the decision was made out of concern for public safety.
While many visitors still spent the holiday at the beach, the postponement disappointed some locals and visitors who consider the parade a longtime Fourth of July tradition.
"This has been going on for like 60 years," said Sean Belanger from Bethany Beach. "The only break was Covid and there have been hot days. There have been cool days, and we've just said, no, we're going to keep partying and we're going to parade."
Rather than let the tradition go, Belanger and other people organized an unofficial parade, inviting the public to gather and walk through town waving American flags.
"The parade is a big part of Bethany Beach," Belanger said. "I mean, it's as big as the fireworks. People come here for the parade, and the kids have grown up with the parade. It's just part of the culture of it."
Liza Davis said she traveled from Baltimore expecting to watch the town's official parade. After arriving and learning it had been postponed, she joined the community-organized event instead.
"I will admit I was very disappointed when I arrived and discovered that the parade had been canceled," Davis said. "I understand why, because it's so hot. But then to discover this, I'm so happy. I'm just so excited and really thankful to have been able to join them. It was so fun."
But not everyone viewed the postponement negatively.
Some downtown businesses said the absence of the official parade encouraged visitors to spend more time shopping and dining throughout town instead of gathering along the parade route.
"I think it was a good choice," said Cookie Coleman, a downtown business worker. "We've been extremely busy today because now they don't have the parade to go to."
Despite differing opinions over the decision, locals and visitors continued celebrating Independence Day across Bethany Beach, with beaches, shops and restaurants remaining busy throughout the day.
The annual 4th of July Parade has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. Bethany Beach's fireworks display is still scheduled for Saturday night.