DELAWARE - The Delaware Public Service Commission voted July 1 to approve an interim electric rate increase for Delmarva Power customers that will take effect Thursday, July 9, while commissioners expressed hesitation as they considered newly passed legislation.
During the commission's July 1 meeting, Delmarva Power requested an interim increase of about $3 per month for a typical customer, a lower amount than the utility originally sought.
Commissioners Dallas Winslow Gray, Anthony DePrima, Regina Iorii and Robert Wheatley voted in favor of the interim increase. Commissioner Michael Richard abstained. The commission approved the interim rate order, but members said it will be signed during the commission's next meeting on July 15.
Despite concerns from Commissioner DePrima, he felt obligated to vote for the increase, "I don't think that we've been given enough information to determine that this rate is reasonable or just because the utility doesn't have to give us much reason. They're using a statue that gives them an automatic increase," said DePrima. "This body has the authority to take an interim rate, I wish we knew it two months ago. I wish we were having this discussion so we could get our work done before July 9, but we can't. As you can imagine, that's distressing to me. But I think that the advocate and the governor gave us plenty of reason to believe that these were not just and prudent rates. So with that I will find myself having to reluctantly support this because I believe the statute says it shall go into effect."
Following the commission's approval of the interim rate increase, PSC Chair Harold Gray said, "Settlement agreements are desired and preferred, and if I look around the table and find out that everybody is unhappy and nobody got everything that they wanted, then I think that the outcome is probably pretty close to the best we’re going to be able to do."
A major focus of the discussion was Senate Bill 326, which passed the Delaware General Assembly late June 30. The legislation establishes new limits on interim utility rate increases.
Matthew Hartigan, executive director of the Delaware PSC, said the approved interim increase equals 50 percent of the company's total request in the current rate case, consistent with the newly passed legislation.
Delmarva Power is seeking a permanent electric rate increase of about $68 million to help pay for improvements to its electric delivery system. Under Delaware law, utilities may request an interim rate increase while the PSC reviews a full rate case.
SB 326 limits the amount utilities may collect through interim rates before the commission issues a final decision on a rate increase request. The bill also limits how utilities recover infrastructure spending and restricts certain non-mandatory capital expenses that can be passed on to customers.
Delmarva Power filed its current rate request in December 2025. If the commission does not issue a final ruling before Dec. 9, a higher interim collection of 75 percent would take effect under current law.
Meyer Electric Initiatives
Gov. Matt Meyer has previously expressed support for SB 326 but has not yet signed the measure into law. Meyer called on the Delaware General Assembly to pass SB 326 before the last day of session with concerns for how Delmarva Power's rate increases would proceed without the new legislation. The governor also urged a reset of Delmarva Power's profit model. According to Meyer, the Public Advocate can file a petition with the PSC.
Meyer has also since made strides on his goal to act on new energy generation projects. On June 23, four community solar projects in Sussex and New Castle counties were accepted into the state's JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator.