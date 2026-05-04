DELAWARE - Gov. Matt Meyer on Monday announced the launch of Delaware’s new Permitting Accelerator, a key part of his JobsFirst initiative.
The initiative targets projects in housing, energy, broadband and infrastructure, with a goal of creating a faster and more coordinated permitting process while maintaining environmental protections and public input.
Under the accelerator, selected projects will receive a single point of contact within state government and coordinated interagency reviews on a shared timeline. A new public dashboard will also allow project's progress to be tracked in real time.
“JobsFirst is focused on delivering affordable homes, affordable energy, accessible healthcare, and lowering costs across the board,” said Meyer. “This is about getting agencies to work together, cutting unnecessary delays, and making sure projects that benefit our communities don’t get lost in a broken permitting system. Because when projects stall, we don’t build enough housing, we don’t bring enough energy online, and we don’t make Delaware a more affordable place to live and work.”
Additional details from the JobsFirst program show that projects seeking priority designation must demonstrate economic, community or infrastructure benefits to Delaware. The program is designed to support developments that create jobs, expand access to housing or energy, and strengthen critical services.
Applications are now open for projects seeking JobsFirst Priority Project designation through the state’s website.