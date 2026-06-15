DELAWARE - The Delaware Tourism Office has canceled two planned FIFA World Cup watch parties scheduled for later this month in Sussex and Kent counties.
The agency announced it has canceled the June 20 watch party at Hudson Fields in Milton and the June 26 event at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
"After thoughtful discussion, we determined that we would not be able to deliver the event experience that we envisioned for attendees, partners, and sponsors," said Andrea Wojcik with Delaware Tourism. "Rather than move forward with events that may not meet those expectations, we felt it was in everyone's best interest to cancel."
Ticket holders have already received refunds, according to the tourism office, and to thank those who purchased tickets, organizers said attendees for the canceled Sussex and Kent County watch parties will receive a free appetizer from participating restaurants on the dates the events were originally scheduled. The offer is available at Nicola Pizza in Lewes, The Lighthouse in Dewey Beach and Rail Haus in Dover.
While these events have been canceled, Delaware Tourism said it is moving forward with its planned World Cup Final watch party on July 19 at the University of Delaware.
There will also still be a free watch party on July 19 at the Lewes Ferry grounds. Rocking the Docks will open the event at 1 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.