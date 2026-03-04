DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) announced four watch parties across the state this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
DTO will be hosting one watch party per county in June bringing thousands of fans together to celebrate the global game. Each event will transform the venue into a high-energy fan festival, complete with giant screens, live pre-match entertainment, local food vendors, interactive soccer activities, music and fun for fans of all ages.
It will be the only official FIFA World Cup watch party series in Delaware. The watch party for the World Cup's final, happening on July 19 at Delaware Stadium at the University of Delaware, is expected to draw up to 10,000 fans according to DTO.
Ticket sales will begin on March. 5 at 9 a.m. Below are the scheduled watch party dates and times which are pending approval by FIFA and its broadcast partners:
- Friday, June 12 – USA vs Paraguay, Bob Carpenter Center, Newark, doors open at 7 p.m., match starts at 9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 20 – Germany vs Ivory Coast, Hudson Fields, Milton, doors open at 2 p.m., match starts at 4 p.m.
- Friday, June 26 – Uruguay vs Spain, Delaware State Fairgrounds, Harrington, doors open at 6 p.m., match starts at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, July 19 – World Cup Final, Delaware Stadium at the University of Delaware, Newark, doors open at 1 p.m., match starts at 3 p.m.
DTO will also be hosting a free FIFA World Cup Pep Rally on May 19 at DE Turf in Frederica whcih will include music, food, soccer clinics and interactive activities. Admission is free, however, registration is strongly encouraged.
"You don’t need a seat inside the stadium to feel the roar," said Jessica Welch, Director of the DTO. "When thousands of fans gather together, waving flags, singing anthems, and celebrating the matches, the energy is electric. We’re creating that unforgettable experience right here in Delaware for visitors and residents alike to join in the excitement."