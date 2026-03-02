Intersection

MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of a Milton crossover.

DelDOT announced the closure of a crossover on Route 1 at Hudson Road and Steamboat Landing Road, with lane closures along the north and southbound lanes of Route 1.

The project includes rebuilding the crossover, installing a new median island between northbound and southbound Rt. 1 and adding an acceleration lane along southbound Rt. 1.

Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Monday March 9, and continuing for approximately three weeks, weather permitting. Lane closures will be in place along both northbound and southbound Rt. 1 during construction.

The change is just one of many DelDOT is making on that stretch of the highway, with multiple crossovers closing and plans for an eventual overpass at Cave Neck Road. 

The intersection has been the site of serious crashes in the past, including one deadly accident in November. 

Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays while traveling in the area.

