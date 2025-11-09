MILTON, Del. - Police have identified the two people killed in a chain-reaction crash that shut down part of Coastal Highway Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, just south of Hudson Road. Investigators say a Peterbilt dump truck failed to slow for traffic and hit the back of a Ford Edge, causing a pileup involving four other vehicles — a Nissan Altima, a BMW X2, and a BMW 135.
On Sunday, troopers identified 62-year-old Charlene Broccolo as the driver of the Ford and 64-year-old Albert Broccolo as her passenger. Both were from Bel Air, Maryland and killed in the collision.
The other drivers, from Millsboro, Milton, and Wilmington, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW 135, a 74-year-old man from Lewes, was not hurt.
Coastal Highway was closed for about five hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.