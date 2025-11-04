DAGSBORO, Del. — A fire that damaged a commercial auto repair garage in Dagsboro on Tuesday afternoon was caused by ignited gasoline vapors during a vehicle repair, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at B&E Tire and Auto, located on Quarter Mile Drive near Route 113. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, which was occupied and operating at the time.
All people inside the business were able to escape without injury, the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company said.
Crews from Dagsboro, Millsboro, Millville, Roxana, Gumboro and Frankford responded to the scene. Route 113 was shut down from Clayton Street to Frankford as firefighters brought in additional water and equipment.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire was accidental. Their investigation revealed that gasoline vapors were ignited during a vehicle repair inside the shop.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $800,000. No one was hurt in the fire, and no other structures were damaged.