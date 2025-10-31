REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Some Rehoboth Beach business owners say they feel left out of the city’s decision to install new bollards behind the bandstand and in front of the bathrooms along Rehoboth Avenue.
A petition signed by 16 businesses claims the city never consulted them before moving forward with the project, which officials say aims to improve public safety near the busy boardwalk area.
"If you’re going to do something that’s going to affect the businesses, you should," said Jeff Houseman, co-owner of EC Shades, who has operated on Rehoboth Avenue since the early 1990s. "I mean, you probably made your decision. But you need to talk to people and find out what the businesses think."
Allison Blyth, owner of Go Fish restaurant, said the bollards and frequent bandstand events have already made business more difficult for restaurants and retailers nearby.
"The main issue for the businesses is the bollards in the sidewalk," Blyth said. "We see them as a barrier to our businesses and also a safety and tripping hazard."
Blyth said bandstand events and related closures cut off access to her restaurant during peak summer weekends. "We’re blocked off at 6 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show and lose about 40 parking spaces around the bandstand," she said. "Most of the people watching don’t come for dinner they bring their own drinks and they’re not shopping in the nearby stores."
Not everyone opposes the project. Some visitors to Rehoboth Beach said they support the addition of the bollards and new swing gates, saying they’ll help protect pedestrians near the popular bandstand circle.
City officials estimate the materials for the bollards will cost about $420,000, with total construction including the swing gate installations projected at $1.1 million.