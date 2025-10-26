REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Eden Restaurant, a mainstay on Baltimore Avenue for more than 20 years, will serve its final meal in its longtime location on New Year’s Eve 2025.
In a Facebook post Sunday, the restaurant said it is moving as plans to build a new hotel take shape next door. JAM Bistro was demolished this spring for the same project.
"Eden will be the same place you’ve loved all these years, but now with parking!" the post reads.
The restaurant says it will reopen on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in the building currently occupied by Red, White & Basil on Route One. According to Eden, Red, White & Basil will close on Sunday, Nov. 2.
Additionally, the restaurant's post said JAM Bistro will return where the current Coho’s Market space on Rehoboth Avenue sits.
Hotel approved this summer
The moves come in response to the recently approved Atlantic Crowne Hotel project. The four-story, 55-room hotel will be constructed next to the Atlantic Sands Hotel on Baltimore Avenue, in the same area where JAM Bistro once operated. The hotel will feature underground parking, a ground-floor restaurant and bar, and an outdoor dining patio.
The city approved the project with 10 conditions, which include measures related to stormwater management, parking garage access, screening for outdoor storage, and delivery logistics.
Work on that hotel and another on the boardwalk were paused for the summer.