MILLSBORO, Del. - After being open for over a month, one of the latest construction projects in Millsboro has some in town conflicted.
The Millsboro Bypass was a $140 million project designed to take the weight of traffic off of downtown Millsboro. But to some in town, the weight still rests on their shoulders.
Owner of the restaurant Kaisy's Delights in Millsboro, Thierry Langer, says the trucks remain an issue downtown and have been the reason he won't fulfill his goal of providing outdoor seating at his restaurant.
"I'm coming back to the chicken trucks. The big, big hope that I was having is putting tables outside. As long as we have chicken trucks, it's not a possibility," says Langer.
The chicken trucks and other commercial trucks are seemingly still bypassing the bypass.
Others in town, such as frequent visitor to the Starting Lineup Barbershop, Antonio Satchell, says he likes the new overpass. However, when asked if he thinks it has helped the traffic, Satchell noted that it may be too early to say whether or not it is a success or not, and that summer will reveal so.
"I think it's still kind of early, to be honest. It's not summer yet," said Satchell. "I do like the bypass. I love it. It just looks different, this little Delaware, lower slower down here. I love it."
The DelDOT site for this specific project says the bypass is open, but full construction will not be completed until 2026.