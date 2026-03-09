LEWES, Del. - Helen’s Sausage House will be expanding to its third location, in Lewes this year.
The longtime Delaware breakfast restaurant's new spot will be built at The Vineyards, 21431 Zinfandel Lane off Route 9 near Five Points, according to the restaurant. Construction is expected to begin this spring, but a completion date is still to be determined.
The Lewes restaurant will become the third location for the family-owned business, which first opened in 1983 in Smyrna. A second restaurant opened in Newark in 2023.
The restaurant said the new southernmost location will serve the same menu offered at the other locations. Helen’s Sausage House is known for its sausage and scrapple breakfast sandwiches.
Original owner Helen Achenbach opened the Smyrna location. Achenbach’s son, Clifford “Butch” Murphy II, stepped in full time in the early 1990s. Butch’s son, Clifford J. Murphy III has been working off and on at Helen’s since 2002, but in August 2022, took over the restaurant full time.
The Smyrna restaurant currently operates from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 4 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Newark location on East Main Street is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.