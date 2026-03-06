DOVER, Del. - The Dover Air Force Base will receive six U.S. Army soldiers killed Sunday in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.
According to AP, the soldiers were killed during a hostile drone attack at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. Satellite images and a U.S. official told The Associated Press the operations center hit in the strike was located within a civilian port area several miles from the main Army base.
AP reports that the husband of one of the soldiers said the logistics hub was a shipping container-style building that did not have defenses in place.
All six soldiers served with the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa.
The fallen soldiers are:
Maj. Jeffery R. O’Brien, of Indianola, Iowa
Capt. Cody A. Khork, of Winter Haven, Florida
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, of Sacramento, California
Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, of Bellevue, Nebraska
Sgt. Declan J. Coady, of West Des Moines, Iowa
The Department of Defense said all six died in a hostile attack at Port Shuaiba.
Military officials note that returning service members are considered “believed to be” until their identities are confirmed through fingerprints, dental records or DNA after arrival in the United States.
Dover Air Force Base in Delaware serves as the primary entry point for fallen American service members returning from overseas. The dignified transfer process allows families to observe the return of their loved ones before identification procedures are completed.