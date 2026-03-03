DAGSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 48-year-old Dominick Drummond on multiple felony drug and weapons charges following the execution of a search warrant Monday.
On March 2, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team searched the property at 27000 block of Dagsboro Road. The warrant was issued following an investigation into Drummond for distributing illegal narcotics from the property, according to DSP.
During the search, Drummond was seen discarding narcotics into a fire pit on the property. He and three other people were detained without incident.
Police said a search of the property led to the discovery of approximately 122.02 grams of cocaine, approximately 38.6 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen 9mm handgun, multiple rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $16,030 in suspected drug proceeds, as pictured.
Drummond was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following offenses:
Manufacture, deliver, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 3 (felony) — two counts
Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 3 (felony) — two counts
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
Possession of a firearm/destructive weapon if previously convicted of two violent felonies on separate occasions (felony)
Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited — prior violent crime or felony (felony)
Receiving a stolen firearm (felony)
Unlawful to knowingly operate or attempt to operate a clandestine laboratory (felony)
Tampering with physical evidence (felony)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,000 cash bond. Two of the three other people detained at the property were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released on their own recognizance, according to police.